First Test: West Indies win toss, elect to bat first against Pakistan
TAROUBA, JUL 25: West Indies won the toss and elected to bat first against Pakistan in the first Test of their two-match series at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba on Saturday.
Playing XIs
Pakistan: Azan Awais, Imam-ul-Haq, Shan Masood, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan, Salman Ali Agha, Aamir Jamal, Ali Usman, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Ali and Mohammad Abbas.
West Indies: Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Brandon King, Kavem Hodge, Shai Hope, Amir Janhoo, Justin Greaves, Roston Chase (c), Kemar Roach, Jomel Warrican, Shamar Joseph and Jayden Seales.
Pakistan and West Indies have come face-to-face 56 times in Test cricket, and the former dominate the head-to-head record with 22 victories. The Men in Maroon registered 19 triumphs, while 15 fixtures ended in a draw.
Related News
First Test: West Indies win toss, elect to bat first against Pakistan
TAROUBA, JUL 25: West Indies won the toss and elected to bat first against PakistanRead More
Heroes Super Hockey announces inaugural edition
Pakistan’s Women’s Field Hockey League ISLAMABAD, JUL 24 /DNA/ – Strawberry Sports Management, Pakistan’s firstRead More
Comments are Closed