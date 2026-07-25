First Test: West Indies win toss, elect to bat first against Pakistan

TAROUBA, JUL 25: West Indies won the toss and elected to bat first against Pakistan in the first Test of their two-match series at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba on Saturday.

Playing XIs

Pakistan: Azan Awais, Imam-ul-Haq, Shan Masood, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan, Salman Ali Agha, Aamir Jamal, Ali Usman, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Ali and Mohammad Abbas.

West Indies: Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Brandon King, Kavem Hodge, Shai Hope, Amir Janhoo, Justin Greaves, Roston Chase (c), Kemar Roach, Jomel Warrican, Shamar Joseph and Jayden Seales.

Pakistan and West Indies have come face-to-face 56 times in Test cricket, and the former dominate the head-to-head record with 22 victories. The Men in Maroon registered 19 triumphs, while 15 fixtures ended in a draw.