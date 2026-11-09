First Test: Debutants Tayyab, Taha hit fifties as Pakistan dominate opening day

RAWALPINDI: Fifties from debutants Tayyab Arif and Mohammad Taha, alongside skipper Babar Azam and Saud Shakeel, helped Pakistan reach 281-5 at stumps on the opening day of the first Test at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Monday.

Pakistan made an impressive start after being asked to bat first, with openers Azan Awais and debutant Tayyab Arif taking the attack to the Sri Lankan bowlers through confident strokeplay.

The opening pair capitalised on loose deliveries and regularly found the boundaries, putting the visitors under early pressure. Their positive approach helped Pakistan cross the 50-run mark during the opening stages of the first session.

Tayyab looked assured on his international debut and brought up his maiden Test half-century, providing Pakistan with a solid platform. However, Sri Lanka broke the 86-run opening partnership in the 16th over when Milan Rathnayake dismissed Azan for 30 off 35 deliveries, including seven boundaries.

The visitors struck again in the following over as Asitha Fernando removed Tayyab, who departed after scoring an impressive 57 off 51 balls, hitting nine fours and a six at a strike rate of 111.76.

Following the two quick dismissals, captain Babar Azam joined fellow debutant Mohammad Taha at the crease. The pair consolidated the innings while maintaining the scoring momentum, taking Pakistan past the 100-run mark in the 21st over.

Pakistan resumed after lunch at 137-2 in 30 overs, with Babar unbeaten on 31 off 39 deliveries, including four boundaries, while Taha was batting on 15 off 42 balls.

The pair added a valuable 69-run partnership for the third wicket, taking Pakistan beyond 150 before Dilshan Madushanka dismissed Babar shortly after he completed his 35th Test half-century. The Pakistan captain scored 50 off 58 deliveries, including seven boundaries, leaving the hosts at 159-3.

Saud Shakeel joined Taha, and the duo steadied the innings with another important partnership, guiding Pakistan past the 200-run mark in the 49th over.

Taha continued his positive approach and brought up his maiden Test half-century on debut. However, Sonal Dinusha ended their 68-run fourth-wicket partnership in the 56th over, dismissing the debutant for 51 off 105 balls, including six boundaries.

Shakeel was joined by Salman Ali Agha, and the pair took Pakistan beyond 250 before Fernando claimed his second wicket by removing Agha for 16 off 22 deliveries.

Shakeel continued to bat confidently, completing his 12th Test half-century as Pakistan strengthened their position.

Bad light brought an early end to the opening day’s play, with Shakeel unbeaten on 57 off 112 deliveries, including seven boundaries, while Ghazi Ghori remained not out on seven off 10 balls.