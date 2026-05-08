First Test: Bangladesh dominate as Pakistan bowlers struggle on opening day

DHAKA, MAY 8: A century from skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto and a half-century by Mominul Haque put Bangladesh in command as they frustrated Pakistan’s bowling on the opening day of the first Test at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Friday.

After being asked to bat first, Bangladesh ended the day at 301-4 in 85 overs with Mushfiqur Rahim unbeaten on 48 runs coming off 104 deliveries featuring six fours while Litton Das scored eight off 35 balls.

Left-arm pacer Shaheen Afridi struck early to give Pakistan their first breakthrough as opener Mahmudul Hasan Joy was dismissed for eight off 19 deliveries, including two boundaries.

Shadman Islam was the second batter to depart early, which put pressure on Bangladesh after being dismissed by Hasan Ali for 13 off 30 deliveries after hitting two fours, leaving the team at 31-2 in 10.1 overs.

Mominul Haque and skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto joined hands to stabilise the innings, notching up a 50-run stand and helping the team’s total sail past the 100-run mark as the lunch break arrived with Bangladesh sitting at 101-2 in 26 overs.

Shanto piled on runs with vital support from Haque, which helped him raise his bat for his sixth Test fifty, while Mominul joined his partner in bringing up their 100-run stand.

Both batters forged a 100-run stand, with Mominul raising his bat for his 26th Test fifty. The hosts dented Pakistan’s bowling attack with runs flowing freely, with the skipper leading from the front and raising his bat for his ninth Test century, helping the team’s total cross the 200-run mark as well.

However, Mohammad Abbas got the crucial breakthrough and broke the 170-run stand as Shanto was dismissed after playing an exceptional knock of 101 off 130 deliveries, including 12 fours and two sixes, concluding the second session as tea arrived with Bangladesh dominating at 201-3 in 52.2 overs.

Mushfiqur Rahim came to bat and started piling on runs, with Mominul nearing yet another Test ton as the duo forged a decent 50-run stand, which helped the team’s total sail past the 250-run mark.

However, Noman Ali struck back and removed Mominul Haque, ending the 75-run partnership after the batter played a vital knock of 91 off 200 deliveries, featuring 10 fours.

Mushfiqur played sensibly alongside Litton Das and kept the scoreboard ticking helping the team cross 300 in the 84th over before stumps brought the opening day to a close and he remained unbeaten as play ended.

Pacers Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Abbas and Hasan Ali, along with spinner Noman Ali, picked up one wicket each as the bowlers struggled with fitness issues throughout the opening day, conceding 31 extras including 16 byes, seven leg-byes and eight no-balls.