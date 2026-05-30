First ODI: Pakistan win toss, opt to bowl first against Australia

RAWALPINDI, MAY 30: Pakistan won the toss and decided to bowl first in the first one-day international (ODI) of the three-match series against Australia at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

Youngster Arafat Minhas is making his ODI debut for Pakistan.



Australia: Matt Short, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis (c & wk), Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Matt Renshaw, Ollie Peake, Nathan Ellis, Tanveer Sangha, Billy Stanlake, and Matt Kuhnemann.

Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan, Maaz Sadaqat, Babar Azam, Ghazi Ghori (wk), Salman Ali Agha, Abdul Samad, Shadab Khan, Arafat Minhas, Shaheen Shah Afridi (c), Haris Rauf, and Abrar Ahmed.

After the opening match in Rawalpindi, the action will be shifted to Lahore for the second and third ODIs on June 2 and June 4, respectively.