First Lady strongly condemns Quetta acid attack; requests Civil Award for courageous ward boy

ISLAMABAD, JUN 7 /DNA/ – First Lady Bibi Aseefa Bhutto Zardari has strongly condemned the horrific acid attack on Dr. Mahnoor Nasir at Civil Hospital Quetta, yesterday.

​Expressing her deep shock and sorrow over the incident, the First Lady stressed that violence against women has no place in our society and must be dealt with using the full force of the law. The relevant authorities must ensure that such incidents are curbed in future.

​The First Lady prayed for the quick recovery of Dr. Mahnoor and Abdul Razaq Tarakai, the brave ward boy who was injured while defending the doctor during the attack. She called upon the local administration and medical authorities to provide the best possible medical treatment and specialised care to both the doctor and the brave ward boy.

​Lauding the extraordinary valiance of the ward boy, the First Lady requested the President of Pakistan to confer a high civil award upon Abdul Razaq Tarakai in recognition of his selfless gallantry. She remarked that his timely and courageous intervention not only saved a precious life but also stands as an inspiring example of humanity for the entire nation.