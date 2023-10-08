First lady of Iran urges COMSTECH to start programs for Iranian women scientists

ISLAMABAD, Oct 6 /DNA/ – Prof. Dr. M. Iqbal Choudhary, Coordinator General COMSTECH had a meeting with Mrs. Jamileh Alamolhoda, the first lady of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Isfahan.

In the meeting, Prof. Choudhary briefed the first lady about COMSTECH activities, programs and joint collaborative programs with the Mustafa Science and Technology Foundation of Iran.

Prof. Choudhary also informed that he has signed several MoUs with the top universities and scientific organizations of Iran. H.E. Mrs. Jamileh Alamolhoda urged COMSTECH to initiate joint training programs for Iranian women scientists.

Prof. Choudhary reiterated his commitment to work together with the Iranian universities and organizations. He assured to design new programs where the women will be given more opportunities. He also informed her that COMSTECH has already started special programs and research fellowships for women scientists in different fields that are open for everyone to benefit from.