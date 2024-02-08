First lady hosts FASP magnolia chapter meeting, design competition held

ISLAMABAD, /DNA/ – On 24th January, 2024, FASP Magnolia Chapter’s General Body Meeting was held at the Presidency. The First Lady, Mrs Samina Alvi very graciously hosted the occasion.

A competition titled, “Imposed Class” was arranged. The members were divided into two categories, Novice and Experienced. The same props and plant material was provided to the contestants and they were asked to create their own designs.

Nusrat Bilal, Shaista Khawar, Wiqarunnisa Boolani and Aisha Zahid were the esteemed judges. The competition ended in one hour and the formal meeting started with Farah Khursheed’s welcoming words.

The President, Wiqarunnisa Boolani appreciated everyone’s efforts and thanked, the First Lady, Mrs Samina Alvi for taking the time out from her busy schedule and hosting the event. Two of the judges, Aisha Zahid and Shaista Khawar were then invited on the stage to express their views.



The following results were announced by the President, Wiqarunnisa Boolani.

For Experienced Category:

1st: Ghazala Abdullah

2nd: Huma Ehsan

3rd: Nahida Raza

Very Highly Commended: Sadia Amir

Highly Commended: Faiezah Shahid

Commended: Nageen Malik

For Novice Category:

1st: Samina Tariq

2nd: Farah Khursheed

3rd: Shakila Khalil

Very Highly Commended: Faheema Yusuf

Highly Commended: Shazia Imran

Commended: Nazneen Malik Dad

The First Lady delivered the prizes to the winners. A small token of love was given to the honourable judges and the birthday girls.

The meeting ended on a cheerful note with the guests enjoying the delicacies.