First Lady Aseefa Bhutto meets Sheikha Moza bint Nasser at Qatar Foundation

DOHA, NOV 5: /DNA/ – First Lady of Pakistan Bibi Aseefa Bhutto Zardari, met with Her Highness Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, Mother of the Amir of Qatar, during her visit to the Qatar Foundation on the sidelines of the 2nd World Summit on Social Development in Doha.

In a warm and cordial exchange, the two dignitaries discussed avenues of collaboration in education, health, innovation and women’s empowerment. The First Lady lauded the visionary leadership of Her Highness in advancing access to education and human development through the Qatar Foundation and the Education Above All (EAA) initiative.

Her Excellency Aseefa Bhutto Zardari appreciated EAA’s longstanding contribution toward the education of more than 1.3 million out-of-school children in Pakistan through projects such as Educate a Child, and welcomed the upcoming Pakistan Youth Leadership Initiative (PYLI) aimed at equipping young Pakistanis with education and entrepreneurial skills.

The First Lady also briefed Her Highness on one of her ongoing initiatives to provide vocational and technical training, particularly for women, to enhance their financial independence and empowerment.

First Lady proposed enhanced collaboration between Pakistani universities and Qatar Foundation institutions, including joint initiatives in teacher training. Her Highness Sheikha Moza welcomed these proposals and expressed Qatar Foundation’s readiness to explore areas of mutual interest.

Her Highness Sheikha Moza bint Nasser noted that Pakistani students currently represent the fourth largest group of international students enrolled in Qatar Foundation’s educational institutions. Her team also briefed the First Lady on several innovative projects led by Pakistani students, reflecting their strong academic and creative potential.

The First Lady commended Her Highness’s vocal support for the people of Palestine and her condemnation of Israeli atrocities in Gaza, as well as Qatar’s constructive diplomatic efforts in facilitating a humanitarian ceasefire. Her Highness, in turn, pointed to the prevailing international double standards in the global response to the crisis.

Both sides reaffirmed their shared commitment to education, empowerment, and social inclusion, and agreed to continue close cooperation between their respective institutions.

Bibi Aseefa Bhutto Zardari conveyed her deep appreciation for Her Highness Sheikha Moza’s time, vision, and long-standing friendship with the people of Pakistan, noting that her leadership continues to inspire women and youth across the Muslim world.