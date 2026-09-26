First historic Jhang desert rally & three-day cultural festival

9, 10 & 11 October 2026 – Tehsil 18-Hazari, Rehmat Abad

JHANG, SEP 26 /DNA/ – Under the vision of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the District Administration Jhang is organizing the First Historic Jhang Desert Rally and Three-Day Cultural Festival to promote tourism in Punjab and highlight the rich local culture, traditions and heritage of the district.

In this regard, Deputy Commissioner Jhang Babar Sahib Din addressed a press conference yesterday at the starting point of the Jhang Desert Rally and Cultural Festival. Former Members of the Provincial Assembly Faisal Hayat Jaboana, Sultan Sikandar Bharwana, Rashida Yaqoob Sheikh and Khalid Ghani, Sahibzada Maulana Muhammad Asif Mavia, Ameer Abbas Sial, Mukarram Waheed Sheikh, officers of the District Administration and representatives of civil society also attended the event.

Deputy Commissioner Babar Sahib Din said that the rally will feature different categories, including the Women’s Category, Stock Category and Veterans Category, along with bike racing and other competitive activities. He said that the event is not merely a racing competition but an opportunity to introduce the identity of Jhang, its desert beauty, rich culture, traditions, historical and tourist sites, and natural beauty to tourists from across Pakistan and around the world.

District Jhang has a unique identity due to its vast desert areas, including approximately 6,000 square kilometres of the Thal region, the confluence of the Chenab and Jhelum rivers, its historical heritage, folk traditions, ancient cultural heritage and distinctive local culture.

The District Administration aims to showcase these beautiful and unique aspects of Jhang on a major platform and promote the district as an emerging tourism destination.

Approximately 100 of Pakistan’s finest and most experienced drivers and riders from across the country, along with tourists from around the world, are expected to participate in the Jhang Desert Rally. A food court and residential camping facilities will also be established for visitors and participants.

During the rally, participants will experience an exciting 95-kilometre desert track, offering a unique combination of driving, adventure and the natural beauty of the Thal region. A variety of recreational and cultural activities will also be arranged for spectators.

The event will feature desert rally racing, Thal cultural activities, horse riding, horse dancing, traditional sports, folk music, kabaddi, volleyball, a musical night and other cultural and recreational activities. These activities will provide an opportunity to showcase Jhang’s local culture, traditional sports, folk heritage and artistic traditions.

Through the Jhang Desert Rally, visitors from different parts of the country will be introduced to the desert beauty, historical heritage, cultural traditions and renowned hospitality of Jhang. Dedicated camping facilities will also be established in the Thal region for guests and tourists participating in the event.