First groups of Pakistani pilgrims arrive in Makkah to warm welcome

Khuram Shahzad

MAKKAH MUKARRAMAH, Apr 27:The first groups of Pakistani pilgrims, after completing their stay and Ziarat in Madinah Munawwarah, have started arriving in the holy city of Makkah Mukarramah, marking the beginning of a spiritual season draped in the traditional white Ihrams.

According to a spokesperson for the Ministry of Religious Affairs, the arrival of the “Guests of Allah” (Dhuyuf-ur-Rahman) was met with a heart-warming reception. Pilgrims were showered with flower petals and served with Aab-e-Zamzam, dates, and chilled beverages upon their arrival at their residences. The pilgrims expressed immense joy and satisfaction over the heartfelt welcome.

Director General Hajj Abdul Wahab Soomro, accompanied by Chief Coordinator Makkah Dr. Mirza Ali Mehsud, Coordinator for Accommodation, Food and Transport Zulfiqar Khan, Director Hajj Makkah Arif Aslam Rao, and Deputy Director Hajj Azizullah Khan, visited various residential buildings to meet with the pilgrims. During the visit, the DG Hajj inquired about the quality of facilities and personally reviewed the administrative arrangements to ensure a smooth stay for the pilgrims.

The spokesperson further informed that all arrangements for the pilgrims to perform their first Umrah have been finalized. Under the supervision of the Main Control Office (MCO) Makkah, comprehensive services including dedicated transport to the Haram, Haram Guides, quality meal distribution, and the deployment of Khuddam-ul-Hujjaj at residential buildings have been activated.

Hajj officials reiterated that all available resources are being utilized to provide maximum facilities to Pakistani pilgrims, enabling them to perform their religious obligations in a peaceful and hassle-free environment.