First flight of 153 pilgrims arrives in Quetta after performing Hajj

QUETTA, Jun 12 (APP/DNA):The first flight of pilgrims returning from Saudi Arabia after performing Hajj arrived at Quetta International Airport on Thursday. A total of 153 pilgrims landed via a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) Hajj flight from Jeddah.

Advisor to the Chief Minister of Balochistan on Environment and Climate Change, Naseem-ur-Rehman Khan, warmly welcomed the pilgrims at the airport and congratulated them on the successful completion of their Hajj journey.

Officials from the Ministry of Religious Affairs, PIA, and other relevant departments were also present on the occasion to assist in receiving the pilgrims.

According to the Ministry of Religious Affairs, the repatriation of Pakistani pilgrims from Saudi Arabia via PIA flights will continue until June 30.

Speaking to the media, Advisor Naseem-ur-Rehman Khan praised Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for the excellent Hajj arrangements made by Saudi Arabia. He also acknowledged the efforts of the Government of Pakistan in collaboration with the Saudi authorities to provide improved facilities to Pakistani pilgrims.

He highlighted that in Hajj 2025, Pakistani pilgrims were provided with exceptional services and facilities. He added that the Excellence Award given by the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah to Pakistan is a matter of great pride and a testament to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s leadership and commitment.

Pilgrims expressed their gratitude to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah for their exemplary arrangements. They also appreciated the efforts of Pakistan’s Ministry of Religious Affairs and thanked the Prime Minister and the federal government for their support and effective management.