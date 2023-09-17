First female registrar of the Supreme Court

DNA

ISLAMABAD: In a symbolic move, Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa — who earlier in the day took oath as the new Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) — appointed Jazeela Aslam as the first-ever woman registrar of the Supreme Court.

As per the official notification, Aslam — a district and sessions court judge from Okara — will serve as the top court’s registrar for three years on deputation. Meanwhile, the Lahore High Court (LHC) has also handed over Aslam’s services to the top court.

Separately, Dr Mushtaq Ahmed — serving as a Professor and Chairman of the Department of Shariah and Law at Shifa Tameer e Milat University — has been appointed as CJP Isa’s secretary, whereas Balochistan’s Abdul Sadiq — serving as a security officer in the Balochistan High Court (BHC) — will serve as the new CJP’s staff officer.

Earlier in the day, Justice Isa took oath as the 29th CJP after his predecessor Umar Ata Bandial hung up his robes on Saturday. President Dr Arif Alvi administered the oath at a ceremony — attended by top government and military officials, including caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar, and Army Chief General Asim Munir — held at the President House in Islamabad.

Jazeela Aslam’s appointment as the first-ever woman Supreme Court’s registrar comes to the newly-appointed CJP in his oath-taking ceremony earlier in the day was accompanied by his wife Sarina Isa who stood beside her husband, marking a symbolic gesture in the country’s judicial history.

Throughout the oath-taking proceedings, the CJP’s wife stood next to him, as he vowed to uphold the rule of law, abide by Pakistan’s Constitution, and ensure justice under his watch as the country’s top judge until October 25, 2024.

The move garnered praise from various sections of the society including several politicians and journalists.

