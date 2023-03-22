First fast in Pakistan on Thursday as Ramadan moon sighted
The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee has announced that the Ramadan moon was sighted and the first of the holy month will fall on Thursday (tomorrow).
The announcement was made by Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee chairman Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad at a press conference in Peshawar on Wednesday evening.
According to reports, the Ramadan moon was also not sighted in India and Bangladesh.
However, Saudi Arabia and most other Gulf states will start the fasting month on Thursday (tomorrow).
« Is every politician by nature a fascist? (Previous News)
(Next News) DC Attock chairs price control committee meeting »
Related News
Ceremony organized to award prizes to police officials
FROM QAZI SHOAIB KHAN DNA ATTOCK (MARCH-22): Inspector General Police Punjab Usman Anwar while expressingRead More
DC Attock chairs price control committee meeting
FROM QAZI SHOAIB KHAN DNA ATTOCK (MARCH-22): Deputy Commissioner Attock Rao Atif Raza while presidingRead More
Comments are Closed