First Ever Test Defeat to Bangladesh: A new low for Pakistan cricket

By: Fahad Parvez

In a cricket match that will be remembered for all the wrong reasons by Pakistan cricket fans, the men led by Shan Masood suffered their first-ever Test match defeat to Bangladesh in Rawalpindi. This loss not only marks a significant milestone for Bangladesh, a nation grappling with political instability and deadly floods, but also serves as a stark reminder of the glaring weaknesses in Pakistan’s cricketing approach, from team selection to on-field performance.

The Pakistan cricket think tank has long been known for misreading pitches, and this match only served to uphold that unfortunate legacy. One of the most baffling decisions was Pakistan’s choice to play four pacers on a wicket that clearly demanded more variety. Although the seamers weren’t expected to achieve much on what was a flat Rawalpindi deck, their recent poor form and overall inability to run through the opposition only worsened the situation. The over-reliance on a below-average pace quartet to deliver the goods afteran early declaration was made in the first inningsexposed a fundamental flaw in Pakistan’s strategy. The constant reluctance to play Abrar Ahmed, the only spinner of note, remainedbeyond comprehension and once again raised questions about the selection committee’s decision-making process.

The batting lineup, too, crumbled under pressure, with several players making poor shot selections on the final day to accelerate Pakistan’s downfall. Abdullah Shafiq and Saud Shakeel, in particular, played reckless shots at crucial moments, digging a hole for the team. The long tail meant that there wasn’t anyone gutsy or skillful enough to sustain the continuous pressure applied by Bangladeshi spinners.

Babar Azam, hailed as a golden boy of Pakistan cricket, seems to have completely lost his Midas touch. His recent form has been mediocre at best, and his failure to perform against weaker teams is becoming a concerning trend. Babar’s struggles against Bangladesh in both innings, a team he was expected to dominate, have only amplified the criticism of his current form.

Agha Salman, occupying a crucial spot in the team, has failed to justify his inclusion. Neither a complete batter nor a dependable bowler, his presence in the playing XI appears to be a liability rather than an asset.

This brings us to Shan Masood, whose selection is a talking point more often than not. Despite not being the most prolific run-scorer, Masood has managed to secure his place in the team, ironically, by virtue of being the captain. His captaincy, however, has done little to inspire confidence in the team’s overall performance.

As day-five of the Test match began, there was an ominous feeling that Pakistancould falter, and unfortunately, that premonition came true. The defeat not only shattered Pakistan’s hopes of a series win but also once again laid bare the long-ignored issues within Pakistan cricket that have resulted in the team hitting a new all-time low. With the next Test starting in just a few days on August 30, it remains to be seen what changes, if any, Pakistan will make to save face. At this point, even a series draw seems like a mountain to climb after such a humiliating loss. With the current team composition and attitude, hoping to ever reach the final of a World Test Championship would be nothing short of delusional.

The author, Fahad Parvez, is a Marketing and Communication specialist and a former radio broadcaster based in Canada. He has written numerous articles for various publications across the globe, including insightful pieces on cricket, driven by his keen understanding and passion for the sport.