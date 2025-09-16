First anniversary of SK Hydropower Station celebrated under CPEC

ISLAMABAD, SEPT 16 /DNA/ – A ceremony was held on Sunday to mark the first anniversary of the commercial operation of the SK Hydropower Station, a flagship project of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The project, located in the Kunhar River basin in Mansehra, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, was mainly invested, constructed, and operated by the China Energy Engineering Corporation (CEEC), a Fortune Global 500 company. It is the largest hydropower project constructed under CPEC and has been hailed as the “Green Pearl on the CPEC.”

The ceremony was attended by Prof. Ahsan Iqbal Chaudhary, Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Reforms; Mr. Shi Yuanqiang, Chargé d’Affaires of the Chinese Embassy in Pakistan; and Mr. Shah Jahan Mirza, Managing Director of the Private Power and Infrastructure Board (PPIB). The dignitaries lauded the station’s contribution to diversifying Pakistan’s energy mix, strengthening energy security, and advancing China-Pakistan cooperation.

Since commencing operations on September 14, 2024, the SK Hydropower Station has:

• Transmitted 2.8 billion kWh of clean electricity to the national grid.

• Maintained a record of “zero accidents, zero losses” in production.

• Created more than 6,000 jobs during construction and provided over 100 stable jobs post-operation.

• Launched community development initiatives, including the planting of 150,000+ trees, scholarships for local students, infrastructure improvements, and disaster relief support.

Beyond energy generation, the project has contributed to education, environmental protection, tourism, and local livelihoods, becoming a model of sustainable development under CPEC.

In recognition of its achievements, the SK Hydropower Station has received multiple honors from the Government of Pakistan, including:

• Excellent Taxpayer Unit Award

• Active Contribution Award for Social Responsibility and Sustainable Development

• Occupational Health, Safety, and Environment Excellence Award

Looking ahead, officials said the hydropower station will continue to optimize operations, expand clean energy output, and further cement Pakistan-China cooperation through CPEC.