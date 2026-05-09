First anniversary of Marka-e-Haq commemorated in New York

NEW YORK, MAY 9 /DNA/ – The Permanent Mission of Pakistan to the United Nations and the Consulate General of Pakistan in New York jointly organized a community event in New York to commemorate the first anniversary of Marka-e-Haq under the theme “Commemorating Pakistan’s Victory, Resilience, Resolve and Pursuit of Peace.” The event was attended by a large number of members of the Pakistani and Kashmiri diaspora, community leaders, academics, and representatives of civil society.

The event commenced with the national anthem of Pakistan, followed by a documentary highlighting the historic success of Marka-e-Haq and the bravery, professionalism, and sacrifices of the Armed Forces of Pakistan.

In his opening remarks, the Consul General of Pakistan in New York, Mr. Aamer Ahmed Atozai, stated that Marka-e-Haq represented a defining moment in Pakistan’s history which demonstrated the nation’s unity, resilience, and unwavering commitment to safeguarding its sovereignty and territorial integrity. He paid tribute to the martyrs and ghazis of Pakistan and commended the professionalism and courage of the Armed Forces of Pakistan. He underscored that Pakistan remains committed to peace, dialogue, and regional stability, while fully capable of defending its national interests against any aggression.

Senator Rana Mahmood-ul-Hassan, Dr. Gholam Mujtaba, Chairman Pakistan Policy Institute, Dr. Ghulam Nabi Fai, Secretary General, World Kashmir Awareness Forum, Mr. Ali Rashid, community leader, and Mr. Taj Khan, Kashmiri activist, highlighted that the success of Marka-e-Haq reflected the unity, resilience, and collective resolve of the Pakistani nation. They also paid tribute to the sacrifices rendered for the defence and security of the homeland.

The speakers further reiterated Pakistan’s principled position on Jammu and Kashmir and stressed that lasting peace and stability in South Asia remained linked to the peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions and the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

In his concluding remarks, Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmad, Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the United Nations, stated that Marka-e-Haq demonstrated Pakistan’s maturity, restraint, and firm commitment to safeguarding peace with dignity. He underscored Pakistan’s commitment to regional peace, multilateralism, and international law, while emphasizing that the country remained fully capable of defending its sovereignty and territorial integrity against any aggression. He also appreciated the strong support and engagement of the Pakistani-American and Kashmiri diaspora in promoting Pakistan’s perspective and strengthening the country’s image abroad.

The event concluded with prayers for the progress, prosperity, and security of Pakistan.