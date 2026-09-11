Fire incident reported at Supreme Court of Pakistan’s Admin Block

CDA Capital Emergency Service responds promptly, reaches the site within two minutes and brings the fire under control; 20 personnel participate in the operation

ISLAMABAD, Sept 11 /DNA/ – A fire incident was reported at the Admin Block of the Supreme Court of Pakistan. Upon receiving the information, firefighting teams of the Capital Emergency Service (CES), CDA, were immediately dispatched and reached the site within two minutes.

A total of 20 personnel of the Capital Emergency Service, CDA, participated in the firefighting operation and successfully brought the fire under control through timely and effective response. Cooling and smoke ejection operations are currently underway to ensure that the area is completely safe.

The Assistant Commissioner (AC) and Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) were also present at the site and monitored the emergency response operations.

The Capital Emergency Service, CDA, remained fully engaged in firefighting and post-fire safety operations, with the protection of human lives and property as its foremost priority.