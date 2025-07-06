Fire erupts at Shah Alam Market plaza
LAHORE, JUL 6: A fire broke out at the Shah Alam Market plaza in Lahore on Sunday, police said.
According to initial reports, people present at the scene managed to control the blaze.
Police confirmed that two individuals were injured while attempting to extinguish the fire.
