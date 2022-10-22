Finnish delegation to visit Türkiye to discuss returning terrorists

A Finnish delegation from the Ministry of Justice will be visiting Türkiye to discuss the return of members of the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETÖ) and the PKK.

According to the information obtained by Anadolu Agency reporter, Finland, which has applied for membership to NATO with Sweden and signed a trilateral memorandum in Madrid, the capital of Spain, where the NATO Summit was held, in order to cooperate with Turkey against terrorist organizations, will send a delegation to meet about FETÖ and PKK terrorists that Türkiye wants it to return.

Finnish Ministry of Justice officials will meet with a delegation headed by Deputy Director-General of the Ministry of Justice for Foreign Affairs and European Union, Kasım Çiçek, in Ankara on October 25.

During the meetings, Justice Ministry officials will repeat their request for the return of FETÖ and PKK terrorists from Finland. Also, during the meetings, the terrorists’ actions will be described with evidence.