Finland’s Metso confirms major investment in Pakistan’s mining sector

ISLAMABAD, SEPT 29 /DNA/ – Federal Minister for Petroleum Ali Pervaiz Malik held a meeting with the Finnish delegation comprising H.E. Mr. Hannu Ripatti, Ambassador of Finland to Pakistan; Ms. Piia Karhu, President, Minerals at Metso,which is a global leader in equipment and services for the minerals processing industry; and Mr. Willie Eerola, Honorary Consul General of Pakistan to Finland.

The meeting focused on Pakistan’s transformative agenda for its mineral sector and the burgeoning opportunities for international investment and collaboration.

Minister Ali Pervaiz Malik outlined the government’s vision, stating, “Pakistan is decisively shifting from primitive ways of mining to sophisticated, mechanized, and responsible mining. We have updated the regulatory setup of the minerals sector by bringing harmonization in the mineral framework, ensuring our mining becomes globally competitive.”

He emphasized the critical role of the Reko Diq project, calling it the “torch bearer for Pakistan’s mineral sector,” and assured the delegation of the government’s full commitment to providing a stable and conducive environment for investors.

Ms. Piia Karhu, President of Minerals at Metso, acknowledged the clear and determined steps taken by the Government of Pakistan and said these steps show a strong commitment and reflect the resolve of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif to uplift the minerals sector.

Ms. Karhu confirmed Metso’s significant investment in Pakistan, said “Metso is now a significant supplier of equipment and services for the Reko Diq project, and we are now planning to expand to more mineral projects in Pakistan.” She further announced Metso’s plans to invest in local talent, stating, “We also plan to train the local human resource, aligning with Pakistan’s goals for sustainable development and skill enhancement.”**

The Minister commended the investment from Metso.He appreciated their focus on local capacity building, noting, “Training the local human resource in mining will not only bring prosperity to Pakistan but also provide a skilled workforce, which the mining sector is in need of all over the world.”

Both sides agreed to deepen cooperation between Pakistani and Finnish companies in the mining sector. This collaboration is expected to leverage Finnish technological expertise to unlock the vast potential of Pakistan’s mineral resources responsibly and efficiently.