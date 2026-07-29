Finance minister virtually chairs ECC, approves steering committee for wheat import mechanism

ISLAMABAD, JUL 29 /DNA/ – Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, today virtually chaired the meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet, held at the Finance Division.

The ECC considered a summary submitted by the National Food Security & Research Division and approved the proposal to constitute a Steering committee comprising of Federal Minister for National Food Security & Research; Federal Minister for Commerce; Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Division; Minister for Law Division; SAPM for Coordination of the Office of the Deputy Prime Minister / Minister of Foreign Affairs; Coordinator to the Prime Minister on Agriculture and Food Security; Secretary for Finance Division; Secretary for Ministry of Commerce; Secretary for Ministry of National Food Security & Research; Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR); Chief Secretaries of Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan; Chairman Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) under the Chairmanship of Deputy Prime Minister. The Steering Committee will , inter alia, do the need assessment and devise operational mechanism with reference to proposal of Wheat import and demand of provinces.

The meeting was attended by Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Mr. Rana Tanveer Hussain, Federal Minister for Commerce Mr. Jam Kamal Khan, Federal Minister for Investment Mr. Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh, Federal Minister for Power Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari, and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Industries and Production Mr. Haroon Akhtar Khan. Coordinator to Prime Minister on Agriculture and Food Security, along with federal secretaries and senior officials from the relevant ministries, divisions, and regulatory authorities also attended the meeting.