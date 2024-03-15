Finance Minister thanks EU for flood relief, seeks wider collaboration

ISLAMABAD, MAR 15 /DNA/ – The Ambassador of the European Union to Pakistan Dr.Riina Kionka called on Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Muhammad Aurangzeb.

The Ambassador of the European Union to Pakistan, Dr.Riina Kionka called on Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Muhammad Aurangzeb, at the Finance Division, today.

Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb welcomed the Ambassador of the EU and appreciated the longstanding bilateral relations and development cooperation between EU and Pakistan. He thanked the Ambassador for EU’s ongoing support in flood- affected areas of Pakistan.

Dr.Riina Kionka congratulated the Federal Minister of Finance and Revenue on his recent appointment to office and looked forward to collaborating with the new Government.

The Finance Minister apprised the EU Ambassador about the important reformpriorities of the Government. The Finance Minister also shared possible areas of mutual collaboration including digitization, export competitiveness, livestock and dairy production. The Ambassador acknowledged the economic agenda of the Government and assured the Finance Minister of EU’scontinued support to Pakistan.