Finance Minister meets World Bank’s Anna Bjerde in DC

ISLAMABAD, APR 13: /DNA/ – Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, commenced his engagements at the World Bank-IMF Spring Meetings 2026 today with a productive meeting with Ms. Anna Bjerde, Managing Director (Operations), World Bank Group.

The Finance Minister appreciated the World Bank Group’s longstanding support to Pakistan’s reform and development agenda. The two sides discussed Pakistan’s economic outlook, including the management of first and second-order effects arising from the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

Both sides agreed on the importance of strengthening social protection measures to cushion the impact of external shocks on vulnerable segments of the population.

The meeting also reviewed progress under the Country Partnership Framework (CPF). While acknowledging meaningful progress in several priority areas, both sides emphasized the need for sustained efforts to fully achieve the framework’s objectives.

The Finance Minister highlighted the importance of adopting a coordinated federal and provincial approach to effectively address Pakistan’s demographic challenges. In this context, he requested the World Bank Group to support the development of a comprehensive Master Plan.