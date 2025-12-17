Finance Minister inaugurates Centre for Government Data Analytics in AGP

ISLAMABAD, Dec 17 (APP/DNA): Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb on Wednesday emphasized adopting modern technologies of data analysis including machine learning, AI-based auditing and use of bots for performing analytical functions.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of the Center for Government Data Analytics at Auditor-General of Pakistan Headquarter, the minister appreciated the establishment of center.

He advised to digitally access all the data available on various data bases of public sector organizations. These measures will enhance the audit coverage, transparency and accountability of public money.

During the visit of the Finance Minister, the Auditor-General of Pakistan Maqbool Ahmad Gondal emphasized a strategic shift from quantity to quality of audits, focusing on entity- and project-based reporting, and fostering a constructive and collaborative environment with auditable entities. Audit is increasingly being used as a tool for improving governance, he stressed.

On reforms and modernization, the Auditor-General outlined his digital transformation initiatives, including the implementation of the Audit Management Information System (AMIS), establishment of a Center for Government Data Analytics, and adoption of data analytics tools to enhance audit efficiency, effectiveness and transparency.

The center has been established in line with the vision of the Prime Minister of Pakistan for broader digitalization of the economy. With cashless economy initiative moving ahead at great pace, more digital data will be available which this center will access on real basis analyse.

The Controller General of Accounts Umar Ali Khan briefed the minister on CGA’s mandate and performance as the premier Public Financial Management institution responsible for government accounting, pre-audit of payments and financial reporting.

The CGA continues to strengthen accounting systems and ensure timely and accurate financial reporting, he said adding that the Controller General of Accounts achieved the targets of cashless and digital public sector economy, micro payment gateway (MPG), RAAST, online billing, migration to SAP HANA and centralized HP Super Dom servers in line with the vision of the Prime Minister of Pakistan.

He further said that the transition towards accrual-based accounting in line with international standards is also underway with the support of the World Bank.

Both institutions reaffirmed their commitment to continued reforms, digitalization and collaboration with stakeholders to further strengthen transparency, accountability and efficient use of public resources for the benefit of the citizens of Pakistan.

The minister also appreciated the initiative measures of the Auditor-General of Pakistan regarding developing reporting structure of audit observations on internal standards.