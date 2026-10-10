Finance Minister departs for World Bank Group–IMF Annual meetings 2026 in Bangkok

ISLAMABAD, OCT 10 /DNA/ – Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, is departing for Bangkok, Thailand, to lead Pakistan’s delegation to the World Bank Group–IMF Annual Meetings 2026, scheduled to be held from October 12 to 18, 2026.

During the visit, the Finance Minister will represent Pakistan at key events of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank Group and undertake an extensive programme of over 60 high-level engagements with international financial institutions, finance ministers and policymakers, development partners, global investors, banks, credit rating agencies, think tanks and international media.

The visit comes as Pakistan continues its transition from macroeconomic stabilization towards sustainable, investment and export-led growth, while advancing structural reforms and strengthening engagement with international capital markets and development partners.

The Finance Minister will hold a series of high-level engagements with the leadership of the IMF and World Bank Group, including the International Finance Corporation (IFC) and Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency (MIGA), focusing on Pakistan’s macroeconomic outlook, reform progress, private sector development and future cooperation. He will also attend the IMF Managing Director’s meeting with Finance Ministers, Central Bank Governors and Heads of Regional Financial Institutions of the Middle East, North Africa, Afghanistan and Pakistan (MENAP) region.

He will also engage with the leadership of major multilateral and development finance institutions, including the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), OPEC Fund for International Development, Saudi Fund for Development (SFD), International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC), Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), ECO Trade and Development Bank, United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP), and International Organization for Migration (IOM).

On the bilateral front, Senator Aurangzeb will hold high-level meetings with counterparts from Saudi Arabia, China, Türkiye, Iran, the United Kingdom and host country Thailand, aimed at strengthening economic, investment, trade and development cooperation. He will also engage with the U.S. Department of the Treasury to further strengthen bilateral economic cooperation and discuss Pakistan’s reform and investment agenda.

A major focus of the visit will be engagement with international investors and capital markets. The Finance Minister will meet and participate in investment seminars, sovereign investor forums and roundtable discussions with leading international financial institutions, including JP Morgan, Citi, Deutsche Bank, Standard Chartered Bank, MUFG, Mashreq Bank, Dubai Islamic Bank, Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, Ajman Bank, Barclays, Bank of America, Jefferies International, Alvarez & Marsal and MSCI. These engagements will provide an opportunity to highlight Pakistan’s improving macroeconomic fundamentals, structural reform agenda, international market access and investment potential.

The Finance Minister will also engage with Alibaba International Digital Commerce (AIDC) as part of discussions on Pakistan’s digital economy, e-commerce and investment opportunities.

Senator Aurangzeb will participate in key multilateral forums, including the G-24 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors’ Meeting, the 17th V20 Ministerial Dialogue, the 16th Ministerial Meeting of the Coalition of Finance Ministers for Climate Action, the Ministerial Dialogue on Accelerating Implementation for More and Better Jobs, the First Meeting of the Governing Council of the Borrowers’ Forum, and the Annual Meetings Plenary.

He will also contribute to high-level policy discussions, including the session on “Mitigating Sovereign Risks in Market-Access Countries” and the World Bank Group session on “Transforming Demographic Transition into Human Capital Gains and Job Creation.”

As part of Pakistan’s international market outreach, the Finance Minister will hold engagements with all three major global sovereign credit rating agencies, Fitch Ratings, Moody’s and S&P Global, and present Pakistan’s economic and reform trajectory to international investors.

The Finance Minister will also engage with leading international media organizations, including Reuters, Bloomberg, Nikkei Asia, Channel News Asia, The Wall Street Journal and AFP, and participate in policy engagements with the Atlantic Council and Eurasia Group, highlighting Pakistan’s economic outlook, progress on macroeconomic stabilization, structural reform priorities and investment proposition.

Across these engagements, the Finance Minister will highlight Pakistan’s progress in restoring macroeconomic stability, strengthening fiscal and external buffers, advancing structural reforms and returning to international capital markets, while setting out the Government’s priorities for investment, exports, private sector-led growth, job creation and greater financial inclusion.

The visit underscores Pakistan’s proactive engagement with the international economic and financial community and the Government’s commitment to converting restored macroeconomic stability into investment, productivity, exports, jobs and sustainable and inclusive economic growth.