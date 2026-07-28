Finance minister chairs GM Corn meeting to boost agriculture

ISLAMABAD, JUL 28 /DNA/ – Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, today chaired the second meeting of the Committee on Genetically Modified (GM) Corn to review progress on the Committee’s mandate and deliberate on the way forward for adoption of GM corn technology in Pakistan.

Opening the meeting, the Finance Minister called for focused and constructive deliberations, emphasizing that the Committee should build consensus through scientific evidence, technical expertise, and international best practices while addressing the concerns of all stakeholders.

The Committee reviewed the follow-up actions from its previous meeting, including the circulation of policy documents and written submissions received from stakeholders. Members exchanged views on the opportunities presented by GM corn technology to enhance agricultural productivity, strengthen food security, reduce import dependence, and improve competitiveness, while also discussing the need to safeguard Pakistan’s maize milling industry, export markets, and existing agricultural value chains.

The meeting also considered stakeholders’ recommendations regarding coexistence of GM and non-GM maize, regulatory oversight, biosafety protocols, traceability, storage infrastructure, and supply chain management. Participants highlighted the importance of developing a structured transition framework supported by effective regulatory supervision and international best practices to facilitate the adoption of new technology while preserving export competitiveness.

The Finance Minister acknowledged the concerns raised by various stakeholders and emphasized that technological advancement and protection of existing industries must progress together through practical and evidence-based solutions. He observed that the coexistence of GM and non-GM maize is a practical possibility and underscored the need for a robust regulatory framework, and appropriate supply chain arrangements to support a well-managed transition while protecting Pakistan’s agricultural and export interests.

To facilitate detailed technical deliberations, the Committee agreed to constitute a working group comprising representatives from relevant government organizations, industry, exporters, and technology providers. The working group will develop consensus-based recommendations on the regulatory framework, transition strategy, biosafety measures, and supply chain requirements for consideration by the Committee.

The Finance Minister emphasized that the working group should engage closely with all stakeholders and develop consensus-based recommendations on a priority basis, reaffirming the Government’s commitment to promoting innovation and modern agricultural technologies while safeguarding Pakistan’s agricultural sector and export interests.

The meeting was attended by representatives from public as well as private sector including Coordinator to Prime Minister on Agriculture and Food Security, Federal Secretary for National Food Security and Research, CEO Pakistan Green Initiative, relevant business and export sectors as well as technical and scientific experts with domain knowledge.