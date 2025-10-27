Finance Minister Aurangzeb lauds KTrade’s role in boosting investment culture

ISLAMABAD, OCT 27 /DNA/ – During his recent television interview, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb highlighted Pakistan’s improving economic indicators and emphasized the growing confidence of investors in the national economy.

He particularly appreciated the contribution of KTrade, the country’s leading digital investment platform, for playing a pivotal role in expanding Pakistan’s investor base and promoting financial inclusion.

The finance minister noted that KTrade has emerged as a bridge between Pakistan’s capital markets and the general public, motivating thousands of new investors to participate in various business sectors.

He said that such platforms have not only simplified access to investment opportunities but have also strengthened public confidence in the country’s economic future.

Aurangzeb credited KTrade’s dynamic leadership under Managing Director Ali Farid for revolutionizing investment awareness across Pakistan.

Through extensive outreach and educational campaigns, KTrade has successfully attracted a new generation of investors, helping them understand stock markets and investment potential in emerging sectors.

The finance minister also congratulated Ali Farid for being awarded the prestigious title of “Pride of Pakistan” at a grand ceremony held at the Islamabad Stadium on August 13, 2025.

The recognition, he said, was well-deserved, as Ali Farid’s remarkable efforts have significantly contributed to developing Pakistan’s investment ecosystem and promoting entrepreneurship.

Concluding his remarks, Finance Minister Aurangzeb said that the government fully supports initiatives like KTrade that empower citizens to take part in economic growth.

“A strong investment culture is vital for sustainable development, and platforms like KTrade are helping Pakistan move in the right direction,” he added.