Finance Minister Aurangzeb joins high-level head table discussion at AlUla Conference

ALULA, SAUDI ARABIA Feb 16, /DNA/ – Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Finance & Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, was invited to the head table luncheon by Mohammed Al-Jadaan, Minister of Finance, Saudi Arabia, during the Emerging Markets Conference 2025 in AlUla, KSA.

The high-profile gathering included IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva, Bahrain’s Finance & National Economy Minister, Shaikh Salman bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, and Saudi Arabia’s Vice Minister of Finance, Mr. Abdulmuhsen Alkhalaf.

Minister Aurangzeb’s participation underscores Pakistan’s proactive engagement in global economic policymaking and its commitment to fostering regional and international partnerships.