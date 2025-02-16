Finance Minister Aurangzeb joins high-level head table discussion at AlUla Conference
ALULA, SAUDI ARABIA Feb 16, /DNA/ – Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Finance & Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, was invited to the head table luncheon by Mohammed Al-Jadaan, Minister of Finance, Saudi Arabia, during the Emerging Markets Conference 2025 in AlUla, KSA.
The high-profile gathering included IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva, Bahrain’s Finance & National Economy Minister, Shaikh Salman bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, and Saudi Arabia’s Vice Minister of Finance, Mr. Abdulmuhsen Alkhalaf.
Minister Aurangzeb’s participation underscores Pakistan’s proactive engagement in global economic policymaking and its commitment to fostering regional and international partnerships.
Related News
Pak, Turkiye need to revamp PTA to unlock business potential: BMP
Anjum Nisar stresses to revive D8 pacts to lift trade among member countries ISLAMABAD, FebRead More
Pakistan’s Renewable Energy Boom Unlocks Billions in Climate Finance: PIDE
By expanding off-grid renewable energy could increase earnings between USD 21.5 million to USD 43Read More
Comments are Closed