Finance Minister assures APTMA support for growth, long-term viability of sector

ISLAMABAD, MAR 6 /DNA/ – Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, has reiterated the government’s unwavering commitment to resolving critical issues related to taxation, energy, and financing, as part of its efforts to ensure the long-term viability and future growth of Pakistan’s industrial sector.

He made this statement during a meeting held today at the Finance Division with the leadership of the All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA). The meeting was attended by senior officials, including the Chairman of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), the Secretary of the Commerce Division, and other senior officers from the Finance Division and FBR.

Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb and his team welcomed the APTMA office-bearers and expressed the government’s strong commitment to providing all possible support to the textile sector.

The Finance Minister assured the delegation that the government recognizes the critical role of the textile industry in Pakistan’s economy and remains dedicated to addressing its concerns.

He emphasized that addressing the core challenges faced by the industry is key to creating a conducive environment for industrial development, fostering economic stability, and supporting the nation’s overall growth trajectory.

Earlier, the APTMA delegation, led by Chairman Kamran Arshad, provided a detailed presentation on several pressing issues facing the textile sector related to energy, taxation and financing. The presentation also touched on various recommendations and proposals for the long-term viability and growth of the sector.

The Finance Minister assured the APTMA leadership that the government would give a thorough and thoughtful analysis of their recommendations, incorporating viable suggestions into the federal budget. He reiterated the importance of the consultative process and emphasized that any anomalies in the current framework would be addressed.

The APTMA delegation expressed their appreciation for the expedited disbursement of tax refunds and requested further support for the clearance of outstanding dues. The Finance Minister reaffirmed that the government values this consultative approach and would continue to engage with key sectors to ensure their concerns are addressed effectively in the upcoming budget.