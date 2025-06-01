Final T20I: Pakistan win toss, elected to bowl first against Bangladesh

LAHORE, JUN 1: Pakistan won the toss and elected to bowl first against Bangladesh in the third and final T20I match at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium on Sunday.

Playing XIs

Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Mohammad Haris (wk), Hasan Nawaz, Salman Agha (c), Shadab Khan, Khushdil Shah, Faheem Ashraf, Abbas Afridi, Hasan Ali, Abrar Ahmed

Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das (c), Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Jaker Ali (wk), Shamim Hossain, Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Hasan Mahmud, Khaled Ahmed

HEAD-TO-HEAD

The two teams have come face to face 21 times in the shortest format, with Pakistan holding the upper hand with 18 victories, while Bangladesh could secure three triumphs.

Matches: 21

Pakistan: 18

Bangladesh: 3

Pakistan and Bangladesh enter the upcoming fixture with contrasting momentums as the visitors are on a three-match losing streak, while the hosts turn the tide by following a 4-1 away series defeat against New Zealand with a commanding 57-run victory in the second T20I.

Pakistan: W, W, L, L, W (most recent first)

Bangladesh: L, L, L, L, W