FIH Pro League: India Edges Pakistan 4-3 as Captain Ammad Butt misses visa battle

LONDON, JUN 23 /DNA/ – In a high-octane encounter that lived up to its billing, India secured a narrow 4-3 victory over arch-rivals Pakistan in the FIH Pro League here today. However, the win was met with a spirited fightback from the visitors, who played with remarkable grit despite a major setback.

The match was a rollercoaster of emotions, with both teams trading blows in a fast-paced contest. India drew first blood with two quick goals in the opening quarter, but Pakistan responded with characteristic resilience, leveling the score before halftime. The hosts regained their lead in the third quarter, only for the Green Shirts to equalize once more, setting up a grandstand finish. India eventually found the winner in the final five minutes, leaving Pakistan with no time to recover.

However, the narrative of the game was overshadowed by the conspicuous absence of Pakistan’s captain, Ammad Butt. The star midfielder was forced to sit out the crucial fixture after being denied a UK visa for a prior tour, a bureaucratic snag that has left him stranded and unable to participate in the Indian leg of the Pro League.

Butt’s absence was palpable, as the team missed his commanding presence in the center of the park and his ability to orchestrate attacks. Despite this, interim captain and goalkeeper, Akmal Hussain, praised his team’s effort.

“We gave India a real fight today. The boys showed tremendous character, especially after the disappointment of losing our captain at the last minute,” said Hussain. “We were unlucky not to come away with at least a point. The scoreline doesn’t reflect the effort we put in. We controlled large parts of the game, and with Ammad, it might have been a different story.”

Pakistan’s head coach, Siegfried Aikman, echoed the sentiment, stating, “We knew it would be tough without Ammad, but the players stepped up. We had a game plan, and for the most part, it worked. The result is disappointing, but the performance gives us a lot of confidence heading into our next match.”

The focus now shifts to the future, as Pakistan prepares to face England in their next Pro League fixture. The match, scheduled for later this week, is expected to be another stern test for the team. Coach Aikman confirmed that Butt’s availability for that game remains uncertain, with the team management working frantically to resolve the visa issues.

“I can’t say for sure if Ammad will be available against England. We are trying everything to get the paperwork sorted, but it’s out of our hands at the moment. We will have to prepare as if he won’t be there,” Aikman added.

For the players, however, there is little time to dwell on the defeat. Midfielder Rizwan Ali said, “We put this game behind us now. England is a strong side, but we know our strengths. If we can replicate the passion we showed today and reduce the few defensive errors, we can get a positive result.”

Pakistan currently sits mid-table in the Pro League standings, and a win against England would be crucial to keep their playoff hopes alive. The team is expected to have a practice session tomorrow to iron out the defensive lapses that proved costly against India.

Brief Scores: India 4 (2, 3, 4), Pakistan 3 (1, 3)