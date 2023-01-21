FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023: Fixtures, Timings, And Results
The FIH Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup of 2023 is being hosted by India in Rourkela, Odisha. Check here for the full schedule, fixtures, timings, and results of the International Hockey World Cup.
BHUBANESWAR, JAN 21: The FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup is the flagship event of the International Hockey Federation (FIH) and is held every four years. The 15th edition of the tournament, the 2023 FIH Hockey World Cup, is set to take place in India from January 13 to 29, 2023.
The tournament was first held in 1971 in Barcelona, Spain and since then, it has been held in various countries across the world. Pakistan is the most successful team in the tournament’s history, having won the title on four occasions (1971, 1978, 1982, and 1994).The 2023 edition of the tournament will feature 16 teams, with the host nation, India, automatically qualifying for the tournament. The teams will be divided into four pools of four teams each. The top team from each pool advances to the quarter-finals, whereas the runner-ups have to play crossover matches. The tournament will start with the opening ceremony and a match between Argentina and South Africa on January 13, 2023. The final match of the tournament will be played on January 29, 2023. The matches will be held across two venues, the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneshwar and the Birsa Munda Stadium in Rourkela. Pakistan, the most successful team in Men’s Hockey World Cup is not taking part in the tournament this year.
|Date
|Fixture
|Timings (IST)
|January 13, Friday
|Argentina vs South Africa
|1:00 PM
|January 13, Friday
|Australia vs France
|3:00 PM
|January 13, Friday
|England vs Wales
|5:00 PM
|January 13, Friday
|India vs Spain
|7:00 PM
|January 14, Saturday
|New Zealand vs Chile
|1:00 PM
|January 14, Saturday
|Netherlands vs Malaysia
|3:00 PM
|January 14, Saturday
|Belgium vs Korea
|5:00 PM
|January 14, Saturday
|Germany vs Japan
|7:00 PM
|January 15, Sunday
|Spain vs Wales
|5:00 PM
|January 15, Sunday
|England vs India (No Winner)
|7:00 PM
|January 16, Monday
|Malaysia vs Chile
|1:00 PM
|January 16, Monday
|New Zealand vs Netherlands
|3:00 PM
|January 16, Monday
|France vs South Africa
|5:00 PM
|January 16, Monday
|Argentina vs Australia (No Winner)
|7:00 PM
|January 17, Tuesday
|Korea vs Japan
|5:00 PM
|January 17, Tuesday
|Germany vs Belgium (No Winner)
|7:00 PM
|January 19, Thursday
|Malaysia vs New Zealand
|1:00 PM
|January 19, Thursday
|Netherlands vs Chile
|3:00 PM
|January 19, Thursday
|Spain vs England
|5:00 PM
|January 19, Thursday
|India vs Wales
|7:00 PM
|January 20, Friday
|Australia vs South Africa
|1:00 PM
|January 20, Friday
|France vs Argentina
|3:00 PM
|January 20, Friday
|Belgium vs Japan
|5:00 PM
|January 20, Friday
|Korea vs Germany
|7:00 PM
|January 22, Sunday
|2nd Pool C vs 3rd Pool D(Crossover)
|4:30 PM
|January 22, Sunday
|2nd Pool D vs 3rd Pool C(Crossover)
|7:00 PM
|January 23, Monday
|2nd Pool A vs 3rd Pool B(Crossover)
|4:30 PM
|January 23, Monday
|2nd Pool B vs 3rd Pool A(Crossover)
|7:00 PM
|January 24, Tuesday
|1st Pool A vs Winner 25(Quarter-final)
|4:30 PM
|January 24, Tuesday
|1st Pool B vs Winner 26(Quarter-final)
|7:00 PM
|January 25, Wednesday
|1st Pool C vs Winner 27(Quarter-final)
|4:30 PM
|January 25, Wednesday
|1st Pool D vs Winner 28(Quarter-final)
|7:00 PM
|January 26, Thursday
|4th Pool A vs Loser 25(Classification)
|11:30 AM
|January 26, Thursday
|4th Pool B vs Loser 26(Classification)
|2:00 PM
|January 26, Thursday
|4th Pool C vs Loser 27(Classification)
|4:30 PM
|January 26, Thursday
|4th Pool D vs Loser 28(Classification)
|7:00 PM
|January 27, Friday
|Winner 29 vs Winner 32(1st Semi-final)
|4:30 PM
|January 27, Friday
|Winner 30 vs Winner 31(2nd Semi-final)
|7:00 PM
|January 28, Saturday
|Loser 33 vs Loser 34(Classification)
|11:30 AM
|January 28, Saturday
|Loser 35 vs Loser 36(Classification)
|2:00 PM
|January 28, Saturday
|Winner 33 vs Winner 34(Classification)
|4:30 PM
|January 28, Saturday
|Winner 35 vs Winner 36(Classification)
|7:00 PM
|January 29, Sunday
|Loser 37 vs Loser 38(Runner-up)
|4:30 PM
|January 29, Sunday
|Winner 37 vs Winner 38(Final)
|7:00 PM
