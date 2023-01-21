The FIH Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup of 2023 is being hosted by India in Rourkela, Odisha. Check here for the full schedule, fixtures, timings, and results of the International Hockey World Cup.

BHUBANESWAR, JAN 21: The FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup is the flagship event of the International Hockey Federation (FIH) and is held every four years. The 15th edition of the tournament, the 2023 FIH Hockey World Cup, is set to take place in India from January 13 to 29, 2023.

The tournament was first held in 1971 in Barcelona, Spain and since then, it has been held in various countries across the world. Pakistan is the most successful team in the tournament’s history, having won the title on four occasions (1971, 1978, 1982, and 1994).

FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023: Fixtures, Timings, And Results.

Date Fixture Timings (IST) January 13, Friday Argentina vs South Africa 1:00 PM January 13, Friday Australia vs France 3:00 PM January 13, Friday England vs Wales 5:00 PM January 13, Friday India vs Spain 7:00 PM January 14, Saturday New Zealand vs Chile 1:00 PM January 14, Saturday Netherlands vs Malaysia 3:00 PM January 14, Saturday Belgium vs Korea 5:00 PM January 14, Saturday Germany vs Japan 7:00 PM January 15, Sunday Spain vs Wales 5:00 PM January 15, Sunday England vs India (No Winner) 7:00 PM January 16, Monday Malaysia vs Chile 1:00 PM January 16, Monday New Zealand vs Netherlands 3:00 PM January 16, Monday France vs South Africa 5:00 PM January 16, Monday Argentina vs Australia (No Winner) 7:00 PM January 17, Tuesday Korea vs Japan 5:00 PM January 17, Tuesday Germany vs Belgium (No Winner) 7:00 PM January 19, Thursday Malaysia vs New Zealand 1:00 PM January 19, Thursday Netherlands vs Chile 3:00 PM January 19, Thursday Spain vs England 5:00 PM January 19, Thursday India vs Wales 7:00 PM January 20, Friday Australia vs South Africa 1:00 PM January 20, Friday France vs Argentina 3:00 PM January 20, Friday Belgium vs Japan 5:00 PM January 20, Friday Korea vs Germany 7:00 PM January 22, Sunday 2nd Pool C vs 3rd Pool D(Crossover) 4:30 PM January 22, Sunday 2nd Pool D vs 3rd Pool C(Crossover) 7:00 PM January 23, Monday 2nd Pool A vs 3rd Pool B(Crossover) 4:30 PM January 23, Monday 2nd Pool B vs 3rd Pool A(Crossover) 7:00 PM January 24, Tuesday 1st Pool A vs Winner 25(Quarter-final) 4:30 PM January 24, Tuesday 1st Pool B vs Winner 26(Quarter-final) 7:00 PM January 25, Wednesday 1st Pool C vs Winner 27(Quarter-final) 4:30 PM January 25, Wednesday 1st Pool D vs Winner 28(Quarter-final) 7:00 PM January 26, Thursday 4th Pool A vs Loser 25(Classification) 11:30 AM January 26, Thursday 4th Pool B vs Loser 26(Classification) 2:00 PM January 26, Thursday 4th Pool C vs Loser 27(Classification) 4:30 PM January 26, Thursday 4th Pool D vs Loser 28(Classification) 7:00 PM January 27, Friday Winner 29 vs Winner 32(1st Semi-final) 4:30 PM January 27, Friday Winner 30 vs Winner 31(2nd Semi-final) 7:00 PM January 28, Saturday Loser 33 vs Loser 34(Classification) 11:30 AM January 28, Saturday Loser 35 vs Loser 36(Classification) 2:00 PM January 28, Saturday Winner 33 vs Winner 34(Classification) 4:30 PM January 28, Saturday Winner 35 vs Winner 36(Classification) 7:00 PM January 29, Sunday Loser 37 vs Loser 38(Runner-up) 4:30 PM January 29, Sunday Winner 37 vs Winner 38(Final) 7:00 PM

The 2023 edition of the tournament will feature 16 teams, with the host nation, India, automatically qualifying for the tournament. The teams will be divided into four pools of four teams each.The top team from each pool advances to the quarter-finals, whereas the runner-ups have to play crossover matches. The tournament will start with the opening ceremony and a match between Argentina and South Africa on January 13, 2023. The final match of the tournament will be played on January 29, 2023. The matches will be held across two venues, the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneshwar and the Birsa Munda Stadium in Rourkela. Pakistan, the most successful team in Men’s Hockey World Cup is not taking part in the tournament this year.(Note: The teams inare match winners) Australia, Belgium, and Netherlands are the top three teams in International Hockey. Germany and India occupy the 4th and the 5th spot, respectively. The 2023 FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup promises to be an exciting tournament, featuring some of the best teams and players in the world. With the tournament taking place in India, it is sure to be a thrilling event for fans of the sport.