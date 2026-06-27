FIH Men’s Hockey Pro League: India’s attacking masterclass sinks Pakistan by six-goal margin in London

LONDON, JUN 27 /DNA/ – In a staggering display of attacking hockey, India routed arch-rivals Pakistan 7-1 at the Lee Valley Hockey & Tennis Centre in London on Friday, completing a double over their neighbours and condemning Pakistan to the bottom of the FIH Men’s Hockey Pro League standings.

The win, which follows India’s narrow 4-3 victory in their first meeting of the tournament, was a statement of intent from the reigning Asian champions. After a cagey opening, Pakistan briefly stunned the crowd when Abu Bakar Mahmood found the net in the 13th minute to give his side a shock lead. However, the joy was short-lived as India unleashed a relentless attacking barrage.

Sukhjeet Singh ignited the comeback in the 20th minute, before skipper Harmanpreet Singh converted a penalty corner in the 26th minute to give India a 2-1 halftime lead. The second half turned into a complete rout as Hardik Singh (34′), Jugraj Singh (35′), Abhishek (41′), Raj Kumar Pal (44′), and Dilpreet Singh (54′) all got on the scoresheet, leaving the Pakistan defence in tatters.

Tournament Implications

The emphatic victory provides a massive boost to India’s campaign. With 17 points from 15 matches, the Men in Blue have climbed to 7th place in the Pro League standings, edging closer to the top-six finish they are targeting.

For Pakistan, the result is catastrophic. The heavy defeat leaves them without a single point after 15 outings, anchored firmly at the bottom of the table. This confirmed their relegation from the Pro League, a sobering low for the four-time World Cup winners who will now have to compete in the second tier of the competition next season.

India will look to carry this momentum into their remaining fixtures, while Pakistan faces an uncertain future as they prepare to rebuild following a dismal campaign.