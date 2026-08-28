FIH Hockey WC: Spain stun Netherlands with four-goal fightback to storm into final

AMSTELVEEN, AUG 28 /DNA/ – In a thrilling semi-final clash at the hockey World Cup, Spain mounted a sensational comeback to defeat the Netherlands 4-3 and secure their spot in the final. The Dutch started strongly, taking an early lead, but the Spanish side showed immense character to turn the game around with four unanswered goals.

The match took a dramatic turn in the final minutes when Dutch player number 51 was shown a yellow card, leaving the Netherlands temporarily shorthanded. The Dutch struggled to recover from the setback, and the Spanish capitalized on the numerical advantage, sealing a victory that sent their fans into raptures.

The defeat is a bitter pill to swallow for the Netherlands, who were among the pre-tournament favorites. With both host nations—Belgium and the Netherlands—now out of the final race, the tournament has been thrown wide open.

The second semi-final is set to take place tomorrow, August 29, featuring a heavyweight clash between Germany and Argentina. The winner will join Spain in the final, setting up what promises to be an enthralling title decider.