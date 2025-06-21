OGRA orders oil firms to keep 20-day stocks amid demand

Imran Ghaznavi

ISLAMABAD, JUN 21 /DNA/ – The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has confirmed that the country currently holds sufficient stocks of petroleum products to meet existing demand.

However, in view of anticipated future requirements and the prevailing market situation, OGRA has formally advised all Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) to ensure the maintenance of their mandatory 20-day stock levels, in line with the conditions stipulated in their respective licences.

OGRA remains committed to monitoring the situation closely and will continue to take proactive steps to ensure national energy security.