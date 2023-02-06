Fifth round of Pakistan-Spain annual bilateral consultations held in Madrid
DNA
Madrid: Foreign Secretary Asad Majeed Khan held the fifth round of Pakistan- Spain Annual Bilateral Consultations in Madrid today with Spanish Secretary of State for Foreign and Global Affairs Ms. Angeles Moreno Bau. The full range of bilateral relations and issues of regional and global importance were discussed. DNA
