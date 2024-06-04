FIFA World Cup Qualifier: Pakistan announces squad against KSA, Tajikistan
ISLAMABAD, JUN 4: The Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) announced the final national men’s squad for the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier Round 2 matches against Saudi Arabia and Tajikistan.
Pakistan will face Saudi Arabia at the Jinnah Stadium in Islamabad on June 6 followed by an away fixture against Tajikistan on June 11 in Dushanbe, Tajikistan with Diaspora (D) players already joined the team.
Squad:
Goalkeepers: Yousuf Butt (D), Saqib Hanif and Hassan Ali
Defenders: Abdullah Iqbal (D), Mohammad Fazal (D), Haseeb Khan, Rao Omer Hayat, Mamoon Moosa, Mohammad Saddam, Waqar Ihtisham, Moin Ahmed and Abdul Rehman
Midfielders: Rahis Nabi (D), Otis Khan (D), Ali Uzair, Umair Ali, Toqeer ul Hassan, Alamgir Ghazi and Ali Zafar
Forwards: Imran Kayani (D), McKeal Abdulah, Fareedulah, Adeel Younas and Shayak Dost
Pakistan are placed in Group G with Saudi Arabia, Jordan and Tajikistan.
