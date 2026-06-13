FIFA World Cup 2026 — US’ win over Paraguay was built on team togetherness, not individual effort: Pochettino

MEXICO CITY, JUN 13: U.S. coach Mauricio Pochettino told reporters his ​team’s 4-1 victory over Paraguay in their World ‌Cup opener was the result of a ​team-first approach rather than the ⁠efforts of individual players.

It was the first time the U.S. had scored four goals in a ‌World Cup match, with two of those belonging to forward Folarin Balogun, ‌who became the first U.S. player ‌to ⁠score twice in a World Cup ⁠game since the 1930 tournament.

However, despite excellent performances from the likes of Balogun, Christian Pulisic and Weston ​McKennie, Pochettino preferred ‌to praise the joint efforts of the squad as well as team staff.

“It was the collective approach,” he said, adding ‌that the team soaked up the energy ​of the fans.

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“Amazing, they were amazing. We can do amazing things ⁠if the fans are in this way.”

The comfortable victory showcased the U.S. team’s attacking power, ‌but there was concern about Pulisic’s fitness after he was substituted at halftime due to a calf knock.

Pochettino said that while the team was happy with the win it had to remember it was ‌only the start of the tournament.

Being able to ​train together for weeks before the World Cup had allowed coaches to ⁠work with the players instead of just selecting ⁠the team, which is usually the case when they only have a ‌few days before most internationals, said Pochettino.

The U.S. will also face Turkey and ​Australia in Group D.