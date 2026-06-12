FIFA World Cup 2026 – Selecao’s drought meets Africa’s revolution as Brazil takes on Morocco

MEXICO, JUN 12: The road to the World Cup is built on promises. Some come from history, others from possibility. When Brazil and Morocco walk onto the pitch in East Rutherford, they bring both. One carries five stars and two decades of unfulfilled expectations, while the other arrives as the standard-bearer of African football’s most ambitious generation.

Their meeting is shaped as much by what came before as by what lies ahead. Brazil has entrusted Italian Carlo Ancelotti with ending a title drought once unthinkable for the most successful nation in World Cup history. Morocco carries the momentum of a semifinal run that changed perceptions of what African football could achieve, and the challenge of proving that breakthrough was the beginning rather than the peak.

Few opening games carry this much intrigue.

Brazil’s arrival in North America comes with familiar expectations and unfamiliar circumstances. Ancelotti is the first foreign coach to lead the Selecao at a World Cup, tasked with ending a 24-year wait. His side remains rich in attacking talent, with Vinicius Junior and Raphinha expected to shoulder much of the creative burden, while Neymar continues his recovery from a calf injury.

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The Italian has sought to make Brazil more direct, more structured and less dependent on moments of personal brilliance. Whether that evolution can survive the intensity of tournament football will become clearer against one of the most disciplined sides in the competition.

The Atlas Lions are no longer outsiders capable of surprising opponents. They are African champions and semifinalists from the last World Cup, a team now expected to compete with the very best. The transition from Walid Regragui to Mohamed Ouahbi has added an attacking dimension to the team.

While Morocco’s defensive resilience remains intact, Ouahbi has encouraged a more adventurous approach, placing greater emphasis on possession and attacking combinations. Much will depend on Paris Saint-Germain’s Achraf Hakimi, whose ability to influence both penalty areas makes him one of the game’s most exciting talents.

Brazil will look to exploit space quickly through Vinicius and Raphinha, while Morocco will attempt to compress the midfield and attack through the movement of Brahim Diaz and Hakimi. The duel between Brazil’s celebrated attack and Morocco’s compact defensive structure promises to be one of the most engaging matchups of the group stage.

With Scotland and Haiti still to come in Group C, neither side can afford an early stumble. A victory would provide momentum and breathing room, while a defeat would bring immediate scrutiny.

For two nations harbouring ambitions far beyond the group stage, the World Cup begins with a test worthy of the occasion.