FIFA World Cup 2026: Heavy rain threatens Norway fan screenings ahead of England quarterfinal

OSLO, JUL 10: Norway’s famed ‘row’ celebration has become one of the viral sights of the FIFA World Cup 2026, but supporters in Oslo may need waterproof clothing when the team faces England in the quarterfinal on Saturday.

Norway’s five matches at the tournament have drawn tens of thousands of supporters to outdoor screenings across the country. Fans have filled streets and public squares to watch and celebrate the national team’s first appearance at a men’s World Cup since 1998.

However, a weather warning issued on Friday morning for south-eastern Norway has prompted authorities and organisers to review plans for outdoor screenings ahead of the country’s biggest World Cup match in years.

“Saturday afternoon and early evening, locally heavy rain showers with thunder are expected,” the Norwegian Meteorological Institute said in a yellow weather warning.

“In some places, more than 20mm may fall in an hour.”

The institute also warned of the possibility of stormwater in densely populated areas, water entering basements, local flooding, landslides and flash floods in places affected by the heaviest showers.

The forecast will put the Norwegian saying, “There’s no bad weather, only bad clothes,” to the test as supporters prepare to gather for the quarterfinal.

However, organisers of outdoor screenings could receive some relief, with the forecast suggesting rain will stop at around 8pm local time. Norway’s match against England in Miami is scheduled to begin at 11pm in Oslo.