FIFA World Cup 2026: Australia qualifies for knockouts after Paraguay stalemate

ISLAMABAD, JUN 26: Australia booked its place in the knockout stage of the FIFA World Cup after playing out a goalless draw against Paraguay on Thursday.

The result was enough for the Socceroos to finish second behind the United States in the group, with Australia’s superior goal difference ensuring it stayed ahead of Paraguay despite both teams ending level on points.

The draw also lifted Paraguay to four points, leaving it well placed to qualify for the knockout stage as one of the best third-placed teams, although it must wait for the remaining group matches to confirm its progress.

Australia has now reached the World Cup knockout stage for the third time, having previously advanced in 2006 and 2022 before exiting in the Round of 16 on both occasions. The Socceroos will face the runner-up from Group G in the Round of 32 in Arlington, Texas, on July 3.

Paraguay, meanwhile, remains in contention to reach the knockout rounds for the fifth time in its history.

Player Ratings

Paraguay

Gill (8.2), Velázquez (7.1), Gómez (7.1), Alderete (7.3), Cáceres (6.7), Maidana (6.4), Gómez (7.3), Cubas (7.8), Galarza (8.1), Ávalos (6.3), Enciso (5.6) | Substitutes: Mauricio (6.7), Arce (6.0)

Australia

Beach (7.8), Souttar (7.3), Circati (7.6), Herrington (7.2), O’Neill (7.3), Irvine (6.7), Bos (7.9), Metcalfe (6.8), Volpato (6.2), Irankunda (6.4), Behich (6.8) | Substitutes: Hrustic (6.5), Okon-Engstler (6.6), Yengi (6.4)