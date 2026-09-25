FIFA President backs Mohsen Gilani’s vision for Pakistan football

By our correspondent

ISLAMABAD: FIFA President Gianni Infantino has pledged FIFA’s support for Pakistan Football Federation President Syed Mohsen Gilani’s vision to transform and develop football in Pakistan, with a strong focus on youth and grassroots development.

In a significant meeting at New York, Infantino sat down with Gilani to discuss the future of football in Pakistan and ways FIFA and the PFF can further collaborate to provide the country’s youth with greater opportunities to play and experience the game.

Infantino described Gilani’s vision for Pakistan football as impressive and was briefed on the PFF’s ongoing development projects and initiatives. He assured the PFF president of FIFA’s continued support for his football development plans, while appreciating the efforts of Gilani and his dedicated team.

Gilani thanked Infantino and FIFA for their confidence and support, saying the backing of world football’s governing body would further strengthen the PFF’s efforts to develop the sport across Pakistan. He said his vision is to build a strong, inclusive and sustainable football structure, with particular emphasis on grassroots programmes, youth development, talent identification and creating international opportunities for young Pakistani players.

“Our aim is to take football to every corner of Pakistan, empower our youth and create a pathway through which talented players can represent Pakistan at the highest level,” Gilani said, reaffirming his commitment to working closely with FIFA and other stakeholders to promote and develop the sport.

Infantino also extended his best wishes to the PFF and Pakistan team for the ongoing FIFA ASEAN Cup 2026, while looking ahead to the upcoming FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival 2026.