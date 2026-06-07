FIFA Power Rankings, powered by Aramco, to launch at FIFA World Cup 2026

Mexico City, JUN 7: As the FIFA World Cup 2026™ begins next week, FIFA has announced the launch of the FIFA Power Rankings, powered by Aramco – a pioneering system featuring a new data-led way to measure and showcase individual player performance throughout the tournament.

Groundbreaking data-driven player ranking system set to debut at global showpiece, with standings featuring top 100 performers to be updated after every match.



Objective scores to assess outfield players’ performance across attacking, creativity and defending, with goalkeepers to be evaluated in two categories.



This initiative is the first major global collaboration with Aramco, FIFA’s exclusive Energy Partner

With the FIFA World Cup 2026™ set to get under way next week, FIFA has announced the launch of the FIFA Power Rankings, powered by Aramco – a pioneering system featuring a new data-led way to measure and showcase individual player performance throughout the tournament.

Built entirely on FIFA’s extensive unique match data and driven by the organisation’s Enhanced Football Intelligence algorithms, the system will provide objective insight into how players perform across key areas of the game.

Developed by football experts under the guidance of FIFA’s Chief of Global Football Development Arsène Wenger, the system uses FIFA’s world-leading performance data to recognise the individual characteristics and contributions of players in a way that traditional statistics cannot.

WASHINGTON, DC – DECEMBER 04: Arsène Wenger, FIFA Chief of Global Football Development, attends the VIP Welcome Reception ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Official Draw at John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts on December 04, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Emilee Chinn – FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

“Performance will no longer be judged by opinion alone. With the new FIFA Power Rankings, every player will be measured through objective match data across attacking, creativity and defending, setting a new global standard for individual performance in football,” said Wenger.

Khalid A. Al Zamil, Senior Vice President of Corporate Communications, Aramco, said: “At Aramco, data and technology play a critical role in driving innovation across our business and delivering impact at scale. We are proud to collaborate with FIFA on this flagship data-led project, bringing fans closer to the game through insights and analysis that enhance their experience of the FIFA World Cup™.”

The FIFA Power Rankings, powered by Aramco, will create new opportunities for fans, media representatives and broadcasters to engage with the tournament and the world’s top-performing players through richer storytelling, expert analysis and discussions.

In every match, each outfield player who meets the minutes played threshold will receive a score from zero to ten across three core performance areas: attacking, creativity and defending. Goalkeepers will be assessed in two categories: in possession and defending the goal.

Tournament classifications will go live after the first round of matches is complete – when all teams have played once – and from that point, it will update after every match. FIFA will publish standings featuring the top 100 players in each category that reflect both match-by-match and tournament-wide performance. Scores will be made available no later than four hours after the final whistle of each game.

The FIFA Power Rankings are designed to bring fans closer to the action and deepen the narrative around every match at the upcoming FIFA World Cup™.