Field Marshal’s visit reinforces multifaceted defence relationship with Turkiye 

ANKARA, JUL 14 /DNA/ – Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), HJ, Chief of Army Staff & Chief of Defence Forces is currently on a high level official visit to the Republic of Turkiye, aimed at further enhancing the deep-rooted strategic and defence ties between the two brotherly nations.

Upon his arrival, Field Marshal was extended a warm reception reflecting the historic and brotherly relations between Pakistan and Turkiye.

During the visit, the Field Marshal held a series of high level engagements with the Turkish political and military leadership. Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir called on President H.E. Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Minister of National Defence, Yaşar Güler, to discuss matters of mutual interest and regional security. These high level deliberations underscored the shared vision of both nations to foster a more robust strategic partnership in evolving geopolitical environment.

At the Turkish General Staff (TGS) Headquarters, the Field Marshal was welcomed with a Guard of Honour. He held a detailed meeting with General Selçuk Bayraktaroğlu, Chief of the Turkish General Staff. The two leaders discussed regional security dynamics and professional matters of mutual concern.

The Field Marshal was bestowed upon Turkish Armed Forces Distinguished Service Medal by General Selçuk Bayraktaroğlu in recognition of his meritorious services and commitment to bolstering bilateral military cooperation.

The Field Marshal visited the Turkish Land Forces (TLF) Headquarters, where he was received by General Metin Tokel, Commander of the Turkish Land Forces.

The Field Marshal visited Anıtkabir, the Mausoleum of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, where he laid a floral wreath and paid respects to the founder of modern Turkiye, acknowledging his visionary leadership and the deep-rooted historical bonds between the two nations.

The visit of the Field Marshal signifies the resolve of both nations to further strengthen their multifaceted defence relationship and continue their joint efforts for regional peace and stability.