Field marshal visits SSG headquarters

DNA

Rawalpindi, 5 November 2026

Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), HJ, Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Forces (COAS & CDF), visited Headquarters Special Services Group (SSG), Tarbela,. On arrival, he was received by the GOC SSG.

The COAS & CDF laid floral wreath at the Shuhada Monument and offered Fateha, paying tribute to SSG personnel who embraced martyrdom in defence of the motherland.

He was briefed on SSG’s specialised training, operational preparedness and mission-oriented readiness. He also witnessed a display of state-of-the-art specialised equipment and a demonstration showcasing SSG’s combat proficiency, agility and precision in executing special operations.

Interacting with officers and troops, the COAS & CDF commended their professionalism, high morale and unwavering devotion to duty. He emphasised that sustained training, indigenous capability development and an uncompromising focus on operational preparedness are essential to maintaining an edge over evolving security threats and emerging challenges.