Field Marshal Munir lauds troops’ morale, mission-oriented training

RAWALPINDI, DEC 13 /DNA/ – Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), HJ, COAS & CDF, visited Gujranwala and Sialkot Garrisons. Upon arrival, he was briefed on the formation’s operational readiness and key initiatives for strengthening combat preparedness.

The Field Marshal witnessed field training exercise and advanced simulator training facility, lauding the formation’s high professional standards and overall state of readiness. Emphasizing the significance of technological adaptability, he noted that modern warfare demands agility, precision, situational awareness and swift decision-making.

While interacting with officers and soldiers, the COAS & CDF lauded their high morale and steadfast commitment to national security while underscoring the importance of rigorous and mission-oriented training. He emphasized that Pakistan Army remains fully focused on both internal and external challenges, including hostile hybrid campaigns, extremist ideologies, and divisive elements seeking to undermine national stability.

Earlier on his arrival at Gujranwala, the COAS & CDF was received by Corps Commander Gujranwala.