Field Marshal Munir lauds overseas Pakistanis’ contributions during US visit

RAWALPINDI, JUN 17: Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, who is on an official visit to the United States, has acknowledged the contributions of overseas Pakistani’s to the country’s economy, and global reputation by contributing actively through remittances, investments and higher achievements in other domains, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Tuesday.

During the visit, the military’s media wing said the army chief received a warm reception and welcome from the overseas Pakistanis, who gathered in large numbers to meet him in Washington DC.

While interacting with the diaspora, the ISPR said, Field Marshal Munir expressed his deep appreciation for the vital and most significant role being played by overseas Pakistanis for being ambassadors of Pakistan

Meanwhile, the overseas Pakistanis warmly appreciated the outstanding performance of the armed forces during Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos and Marka-e-Haq, showcasing their bravery and professionalism.

Members of Pakistani community in US give standing ovation to Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir. — ISPR

They also shared their experiences and suggestions with the COAS, while he emphasised the importance of engagement with the overseas Pakistanis, highlighting the need for continued collaboration and cooperation to address common challenges and promote cooperation, the military’s media wing added.

The interaction concluded with a renewed sense of purpose and commitment, as the COAS and the overseas Pakistanis pledged to work together towards a more secure, prosperous, and resilient Pakistan.

It is pertinent to mention here that India launched unprovoked attacks on multiple Pakistani cities and air bases last month in response to April 22′ Pahalgam attack.

In response, the armed forces of Pakistan launched a large-scale retaliatory military action, named “Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos”, and targeted several Indian military targets across multiple regions on May 10.

Pakistan downed its six fighter jets, including three Rafale, and dozens of drones. After at least 87 hours, the war between the two nuclear-armed nations ended on May 10 with a ceasefire agreement brokered by the United States.

The military confrontation between the two countries was triggered by April’s attack in IIOJK that left 26 tourists dead, with India blaming Pakistan for the attack without offering any evidence.

In recognition of his brilliant military leadership, courage, and bravery, ensuring Pakistan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and courageous defense against the enemy, COAS Munir was elevated to the rank of field marshal.