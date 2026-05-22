Field Marshal Munir arrives Tehran for mediation efforts

TEHRAN/RAWALPINDI, MAY 22: Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), HI (M), Chief of Army Staff (COAS) and Chief of Defence Staff (CDF), arrived in Tehran as part of ongoing mediation efforts.

On arrival, he was received and warmly welcomed by Iranian Minister for Interior Eskandar Momeni. Federal Minister for Interior, Mr Mohsin Naqvi was also present at the reception.