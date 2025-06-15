Field Marshal Asim Munir welcomed in US

COAS Munir is visiting the US for a week, reportedly at the invitation of US military leadership

DNA

LONDON/NEW YORK: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Asim Munir has been welcomed in the United States with an appreciation campaign going live on the iconic Times Square billboard in New York City (NYC).

Field Marshal Munir is visiting the US for a week, reportedly at the invitation of US military leadership. The billboard at Times Square shows pictures of COAS Munir, who was promoted to the rank of Field Marshal last month, along with Pakistan’s flag.

The field marshal is also seen in the video with a group of US senators as well as with Pakistani children. The video shows Pakistan as a progressive nation, interested in education, technology and peace.

The Times Square campaign will run for a week. It has been launched by the local administration to welcome the Pakistan military leader who has won wide praise over his role in the recent conflict with India.

Ahead of COAS Munir’s visit to Washington, Commander of the United States Central Command (Centcom) General Michael Kurilla praised Field Marshal Munir and the Pakistan Army.

Testifying before the House Armed Services Committee, General Kurilla called Pakistan a “phenomenal partner in the counterterrorism world” as he underscored Islamabad’s role in the operations against Daesh-Khorasan.

“Through a phenomenal partnership with Pakistan, they have gone after Daesh-Khorasan, killing dozens of them. Through a relationship we have with them, providing intelligence, they have captured at least five Daesh-Khorasan high-value individuals,” he said.

Kurilla mentioned Mohammad Sharifullah alias Jafar, allegedly involved in the 2021 Kabul airport suicide bombing that killed 13 American military personnel and over 160 civilians. He said that after the arrest of Jafar, “the first person Munir called was me and said, ‘I’ve caught him, I’m willing to extradite him back to the US. Please tell the secretary of defence and the president”.