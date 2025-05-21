Field Marshal Asim Munir Honoured at Yadgar-e-Shuhada Ceremony

RAWALPINDI, MAY 21 (DNA):A Special Guard of Honour ceremony was held at Yadgar-e-Shuhada, General Headquarters (GHQ), Rawalpindi, in honour of Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, NI (M).

On this solemn occasion, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir laid a floral wreath at the Yadgar-e-Shuhada and offered Fateha to pay tribute to the martyrs of Pakistan.

The Field Marshal dedicated this honour to the entire nation, the Armed Forces of Pakistan, and in particular, to the martyrs and veterans of both civil and Armed Forces & Law Enforcement Agencies. COAS expressed that, “This honour is a tribute to the entire Pakistani Nation and the valiant men and women of the Armed Forces of Pakistan, particularly the martyrs who stood like a ‘Wall of Steel’ against Indian unprovoked, cowardly and unlawful aggression against Pakistan.”